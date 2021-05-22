newsbreak-logo
St. Pete behavioral health company rebrands

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 22, 2021 - IMCS Group will change its name to Ascellus Behavioral Health, effective Monday, May 24. IMCS is a St. Petersburg company that specializes in mental health treatment for workers who’ve been injured on the job. The company received an $8 million capital investment in July, with an additional investment of an undisclosed amount in November, and has been growing rapidly. In an email, CEO Lori Daugherty said technology advances and increased acceptance of the role of mental health in healing have driven the demand for integrated provider services. Although the company has expanded, renamed and redesigned its brand identity, the team will remain the same, she said.

