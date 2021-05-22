The ancient Greeks made one massive mistake – abandoning beautiful Lindos
It rarely seems a good idea to doubt the wisdom of the ancient Greeks. History regards them as a clever people – garlanded denizens of the Mediterranean of yesteryear; heroes and warrior-kings, philosophers and poets, advancing the cause of European civilisation in their Athenian temples and Ionian idylls. And yet, when I arrive in Lindos, I find myself considering a decidedly blasphemous question. What were they thinking?www.telegraph.co.uk