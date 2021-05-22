newsbreak-logo
Ukraine grain export prices fall over past week

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

KYIV, May 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian wheat export prices have reversed its trend direction, having lost $6 a tonne over the past week thanks to improved crop forecasts in key production regions, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Saturday. Bid prices for high-quality soft milling wheat decreased to $263-$270 a...

www.agriculture.com
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn stays weak on friendly weather; wheat, soybeans tick higher

* Swift planting, rainfall boost U.S. corn harvest outlook * Corn underpinned by China demand, Brazil yield losses * Wheat steadies after 1-month low * Soybeans stabilise after 3-week low * Market weighs wheat crop weather, volatile veg oil prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices edged lower for a third straight day on Tuesday as favourable U.S. growing conditions offset recent support from Chinese demand and drought in Brazilian corn belts. Soybeans ticked up, steadying after a five-session fall, with support from a rebound in vegetable oil prices. Wheat also recovered slightly after hitting a one-month low on Monday, as a decline in U.S. winter wheat crop ratings tempered optimism about the benefit of recent rainfall in the U.S. Plains. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $6.56 a bushel by 1210 GMT. In a weekly update issued after Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers had planted 90% of intended corn acres as of Sunday, above the five-year average of 80% and just below an average estimate of 91% in a pre-report Reuters poll. "The figures on U.S. planting progress continue to leave little room for doubt and are pressuring prices today," a European trader said. Brisk planting, coupled with regular rain in the U.S. Midwest, has taken attention away from global supply tensions, although cool spring temperatures have raised some question marks. Higher than expected USDA supply projections for 2021/22 earlier this month and steps by China to rein in prices of commodities including corn have also curbed futures after multi-year peaks. But some analysts see limited downside for grain prices. "We think the underlying supply-and-demand fundamentals are still tightening. We are more likely to see strong rallies over the next few months, rather than large drop in prices," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. CBOT soybeans were up 0.9% at $15.36 a bushel, after touching their lowest since April 30 on Monday. A 3.5% rebound in palm oil futures supported soybeans as tight edible oil supply remained a focus of oilseed markets. U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of recent years, although was a touch below analyst expectations, the USDA data showed. CBOT wheat was up 0.5% at $6.65-3/4 a bushel, having hit its weakest since April 20 in the last session. Prices at 1210 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 665.75 3.50 0.53 640.50 3.94 CBOT corn 656.00 -1.25 -0.19 484.00 35.54 CBOT soy 1536.00 13.25 0.87 1311.00 17.16 Paris wheat Sep 209.50 1.25 0.60 192.50 8.83 Paris maize Jun 255.00 0.75 0.29 198.75 28.30 Paris rape Aug 518.00 5.00 0.97 393.00 31.81 WTI crude oil 65.82 -0.23 -0.35 48.52 35.66 Euro/dlr 1.23 0.00 0.37 1.2100 1.32 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn sinks to one-month low on good U.S. weather, technical selling

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures tumbled to a one-month low on Tuesday as timely spring planting and beneficial rains across most of the Midwest boosted crop prospects. Losses accelerated as corn prices fell below recent lows and breached other technical chart support levels. Soybeans and wheat also...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat eases on strong crop outlook, tumbling corn

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Tuesday on a strong U.S. winter crop harvest outlook and spillover pressure from tumbling corn prices, traders said. * Expectations for bumper harvests in key production areas around the world also weighed on wheat prices. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 5-3/4 cents at $6.56-1/2 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.46-3/4 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 15. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 10-3/4 cents to $6.04-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 2 cents to $6.82-3/4 a bushel. * Crop scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields last week found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Lean hogs hit fresh highs as pork prices rise, corn tumbles

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rebounded from the prior day's losses on Tuesday on stronger cash pork prices and a weaker dollar, and as corn feed values fell sharply. Feeder cattle contracts also posted strong gains as benchmark corn futures on the Chicago Board...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 corn and sunflower sowing nears completion

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have almost completed 2021 spring grain sowing, seeding most of the early spring grains and finishing corn sowing, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. Farms had sown 176,600 hectares of spring wheat, or 99.2% of the expected area, the data showed. They also...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, USDA planting report checks losses

CANBERRA, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, as forecasts for crop-friendly weather across a key U.S. growing region weighed on prices, though losses were checked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) planting progress report. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans sink after Midwest rains; wheat slumps

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Monday as rains boosted recently planted crops across the U.S. Midwest and as traders weighed future export demand following a flurry of corn purchases by China last week. Wheat futures also fell, sinking to the lowest level in...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms after 2-session decline as strong China demand supports

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses suffered in the previous two sessions, with strong demand from China underpinning prices. Soybeans rose for the first time in six sessions while wheat recovered from a one-month low touched on Monday. "There is...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine ups 2020/21 barley export forecast, keeps wheat and corn

KYIV, May 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry has increased forecast for 2020/21 barley exports to 4.15 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 4.0 million, the ministry's data showed on Saturday. The data show a decrease in domestic consumption makes the higher exports available. The ministry also revised up...
Trafficindrastra.com

Weekly Oil Prices Fall 3% on Possible Return of Iranian Supply

Oil prices rose slightly on Friday after three days of losses, driven higher by the looming storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Oil prices were, however, on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress on a nuclear deal. Brent crude futures settled at $66.44 a barrel on Friday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $63.54 a barrel.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine grain stocks at 9.5 mln tonnes at start of May

KYIV, May 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain stocks totalled 9.5 million tonnes as of May 1, up by 186,800 tonnes from the same point in 2020, the APK-Inform consultancy said on Friday, citing data from the State Statistics Service. Stocks at large and medium-sized agricultural companies included 3.1 million tonnes...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine's grain exports down 23.3% so far in 2020/21 season

KYIV, May 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports have fallen by about 23.3% to 40.85 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The exports include 15.6 million tonnes of wheat, 20.4 million tonnes of corn and 4.14...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Exports boost corn prices

Grain markets were mixed today overall as weather continues to put pressure on the markets, The Hightower Report said. Corn got a boost with another big sale to China, but weather premiums are starting to ease out of the market. In equity markets today marked a bounce back as tech...
Traffic1380kcim.com

Unleaded Prices Continue To Rise At The Pump, But Not At The Rate Of The Past Week

After slightly more than a week of shortages and volatility in the fuel market following the hacking of a pipeline company serving the southern and eastern portions of the U.S., gasoline prices rose at a more modest pace. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday, the average price of regular unleaded was at $2.91 across the state, up $.02 from last week but still $1.13 higher than one year ago. The national average was up $.03 to $3.04. Retail diesel prices held steady at an average of $3.05, compared to $2.15 one year ago. This is $.12 below the national average of $3.17. Wholesale ethanol also held steady at $2.34 per gallon. Natural gas, the only heating fuel reported on a weekly basis in the spring and summer months, dropped a penny to $2.96 per MMbtu.