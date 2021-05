Grieving takes time. Prince Charles shared a personal note about life without his father, Prince Philip, while sharing a Ramadan message on Monday, May 10. “This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table and friends are no longer able to share the celebratory hug after Eid prayer,” the Prince of Wales, 72, said in the video message, which was posted on the Naz Legacy Foundation’s Twitter account. “I can only say how deeply saddened I am by this tragic situation. My heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones.”