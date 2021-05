You often see chair mats in offices and industrial spaces. However, chair mats are a great addition to a home office because they protect your carpet from excessive wear and tear, and they can allow your chair to move and glide with ease. Chair mats are also recommended for hard floorings, such as hardwood or tile, as even these surfaces can get scratched and show wear over time—they are designed to prevent scratches, skids, and scuff marks and are ergonomically designed to allow you to move about your space with your posture and health in mind.