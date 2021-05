Here is my detailed review of the new Maono PM500 large-diaphragm condenser studio microphone. I tested it with the PM500’s own shockmount, its own pop filter together with the Shure A7WS windscreen/excessive breathing filter. I am privileged to be among few tech journalists to receive the PM500 before its upcoming official release. This microphone has a single XLR output and requires 48-volts phantom power. I used the RØDECaster Pro as an interface (preamp and A-to-D converter) and recorded into my favorite multitrack audio for conventional computers, Hindenburg Journalist Pro. The majority of the test recordings were made with zero processing from the RØDECaster Pro, except for short sections where the Aphex Aural Exciter and Big Bottom were used, together with a particular WKRP slogan. Ahead you’ll discover how great the PM500 sounds within its category, even though the exact price hasn’t yet been announced, they say that it will be very low.