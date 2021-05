Reducing marinades and liquids to beautiful, sweet, or savory sauces can really add to a dish and pull all of its elements together. However, the technique of creating these reductions isn't simple or easy to say the least; they take a lot of time and attention. Per Bon Appétit, reductions are the result of a method that involves a slow simmer where water evaporates and leaves behind a thick, dense sauce. The publication goes on to share that the mark of a well-done reduction involves measuring how thick your newly-made sauce is. To do this, you place a little line of the reduction on the back of a spoon, and if it doesn't drip all over the place, then voilà, you've achieved reduction nirvana. The French call this "nappant" which translates "to cover or coat."