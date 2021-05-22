Woman named ‘Siri’ asks Tim Cook for MacBook after years of jokes

Apple reported record revenue for its March quarter, with up to 54% Y-o-Y growth, it earned $89.6 billion. And out of that iPhone sales accounted for $47,938 million with 66% growth for the same quarter last year. At Q2, 2021 earnings call, Apple CEO, Tim Cook accredits the smartphone’s strong performance to the “strong popularity of the iPhone 12 family.” He added that the latest iPhone series is popular with upgraders and new customers because of its “unmatched 5G capability, the best camera system ever in an iPhone, and advanced durability from Ceramic Shield.”