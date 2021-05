The Twinsburg varsity baseball team dropped three regular-season games over the last week, two of which were to Hudson. The game was fairly even through the first five innings, as Brecksville maintained a narrow 1-0 lead. The Bees scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning and tacked on two more in the seventh. Jeremy Tonelli took his third loss of the year for Twinsburg on the mound. The Tigers managed just four hits and committed four errors.