An institutional and high-net-worth investor perspective As things currently stand, a typical corporation would pay its taxes approximately 18 months after a transaction, with additional time spent on the filing process. Therefore, there is a lag time between then and when any adjustments to fiscal or monetary policy are implemented in response to the state of the economy. A CBDC backed by blockchain technology will give governments oversight of economic activity as it happens and enable a real-time response. For example, government data on the extent to which the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted businesses was collected through surveys – several months after any initial hit. However, with digital cash, governments can have hourly supervision and provide relief almost immediately. In essence, while the Government is not looking to replicate the role of a cryptocurrency, the technology that underpins them is of great value to them – as well as to wider society. As of late, institutional and high net-worth investor involvement in the crypto space has dominated headlines, with reputable organisations like PayPal integrating crypto services into their offerings and individuals like Elon Musk consistently endorsing bitcoin publicly. This increasingly positive reception of cryptos by traditional players has potentially played a part in bitcoin’s growth of more than 300% in 2020 alone.