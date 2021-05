The Adams County Commissioners recognized retiring employees Deb Kammerer and Wayne Smith for their dedication to the Adams County Ag Land Preservation Board of Directors. Commissioner Randy Phiel stated they would have given the recognition at the board’s previous meeting but they were previously committed to another event. Kammerer was on the call and thanked the commissioners for their recognition as well as thanked the county for its long-standing support of the Ag Land Preservation Board. Kammerer had 22 years of service on the board. Smith had 13 years of service.