Bitcoin prices have plummeted from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $35,000 as of Sunday. The sell-off is driven by factors including Tesla’s decision to not accept the digital currency as payment for its cars and China’s move to ban financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrencies. Moreover, with inflation and bond yields trending higher, investors are moving funds back to real-economy sectors from non-productive assets such as Bitcoin. Now, although prices have stabilized a bit since they fell to as low as $32,000 last week, the recent sell-off is a reminder that the crypto market is subject to large boom and bust cycles.