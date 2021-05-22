newsbreak-logo
Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic!

By Mike Modrick
Mysuncoast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Welcome Subtropical Storm Ana, way out in the Atlantic, near Bermuda. Ana should die down quickly before it has any chance to really develop. A second disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico already moved onshore in Texas, ending any chance for tropical storm development. It will bring heavy rains to Texas for the weekend. Fortunately, La Nina has officially ended, which should lead to a less active hurricane season than 2020′s record year. La Nina conditions tend to increase the number of hurricanes, as we saw in 2020. But still, a slightly above-average season is likely for 2021.

