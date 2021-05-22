What's on Netflix This Week: The Zombie Flick Army of the Dead, Master of None's Surprise Season 3

When Aziz Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct back in 2018, it seemed like his award-winning Netflix series “Master of None” was likely over. After all, the series that Ansari co-created with Alan Yang was a loosely fictional version of his real life and that reality had the kind of narrative-shifting revelation that makes it impossible to return to normal again. So it was surprising to learn that a third season would premiere on Netflix on May 23rd, 2021, but it really shouldn’t be that shocking. Ansari has been slowly working his way back into pop culture, including a 2019 stand-up special on Netflix, and the occasional voice guest spot on animated television. And he spends this entire five-episode mini-season behind the camera—his character Dev only popping up in two scenes—ceding the spotlight to another breakout of the first two seasons of the show, Lena Waithe, whose previous writing on "Master of None" made her the first Black woman ever to win the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy award. Her sensibility takes center stage for a limited series called “Moments in Love” that details the troubled marriage of Waithe’s Denise to a woman named Alicia, played unforgettably by BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie. It’s sometimes too languorous for its own good, especially in its midsection, but it builds to a powerful pair of final episodes that really elevate Ackie, who gives a phenomenal performance.