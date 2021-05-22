newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What's on Netflix This Week: The Zombie Flick Army of the Dead, Master of None's Surprise Season 3

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can't talk about the new releases on Netflix this weekend without immediately screaming about Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's new zombie movie that has one of the best credit sequences in the history of cinema. Well, provided you think waves of zombies getting split apart by various weapons while covers of old Vegas showtunes play in the background is cool.

www.tvguide.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Dennis Quaid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Zombies#Netflix Inc#Documentary#Ragnarok#Zombie Flick Army#The Biggest Releases Army#Scandinavian#Korean#Italian#Ghost Lab#Thai#Israeli#Cinema#Ghosts#Superpowered Dudes#Man Eating Dinosaurs#Norse Mythology#This Week#Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesSFGate

'Army of the Dead' Review: Zack Snyder's Zombies in Vegas Heist Thriller is an Epic Meat-and-Potatoes Undead Flick

If you go to see just one movie this year, Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” might be the ticket — not because it’s the best movie you’ll see in 2021 (or maybe even this week), but because it’s a stylishly grandiose, muscular but conventional popcorn pageant that’s got something for just about everyone. It’s a zombie movie. It’s a heist thriller. It’s a sentimental father-daughter reconciliation story. It’s set in Las Vegas (albeit it the bombed-out dystopian ruins of Vegas). It’s got a gifted cast of diverse actors playing plucky renegades. It’s got a spectacular climax featuring a dropped nuclear bomb. A viewer might be tempted to ask: What’s not to like?
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Netflix’s Master of None Returns with Effective Moments in Love

When Aziz Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct back in 2018, it seemed like his award-winning Netflix series “Master of None” was likely over. After all, the series that Ansari co-created with Alan Yang was a loosely fictional version of his real life and that reality had the kind of narrative-shifting revelation that makes it impossible to return to normal again. So it was surprising to learn that a third season would premiere on Netflix on May 23rd, 2021, but it really shouldn’t be that shocking. Ansari has been slowly working his way back into pop culture, including a 2019 stand-up special on Netflix, and the occasional voice guest spot on animated television. And he spends this entire five-episode mini-season behind the camera—his character Dev only popping up in two scenes—ceding the spotlight to another breakout of the first two seasons of the show, Lena Waithe, whose previous writing on "Master of None" made her the first Black woman ever to win the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy award. Her sensibility takes center stage for a limited series called “Moments in Love” that details the troubled marriage of Waithe’s Denise to a woman named Alicia, played unforgettably by BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie. It’s sometimes too languorous for its own good, especially in its midsection, but it builds to a powerful pair of final episodes that really elevate Ackie, who gives a phenomenal performance.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Master of None’ Season 3 Review: Aziz Ansari’s Wide-Ranging Romance Limits its Focus

“Master of None” is known for deftly hopping between narratives. One episode may split its focus among an array of New Yorkers whose only bond was going to the same movie, and the next will dial in on a character trying to come out to her family over the course of several Thanksgiving dinners. Season 3 does shift its story while introducing a new central character, but unlike previous entries, it doesn’t move on. Subtitled “Moments in Love,” the truncated, five-episode Season 3 tells the story of Denise (Lena Waithe) and Alicia (Naomi Ackie) as their relationship progresses from domestic bliss to personal challenges and beyond. Fans will remember Denise from previous seasons, but a lot has changed since she last visited, and the same can be said for “Master of None.”
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Master of None: Moments in Love’: Naomi Ackie Breathes New Life Into Netflix’s Metatextual Series [Review]

From its first episode, “Plan B,” which debuted on Netflix back in 2015, “Master of None” has always been an experiment in metatext. The series, from co-creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Young, puts a spin on their own experiences growing up as first-generation immigrants, struggling to make it into Hollywood and navigating through all kinds of anxious “Is this growing up?” experiences, from uncomfortable first dates to career setbacks. The show is a critical darling and won the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy twice. However, a lot has changed since the second season finale, “Buona Notte,” arrived in 2017.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Watch: Snyder's 'Creating an Army of the Dead' Making Of on Netflix

Unleash the zombie hordes! Now available to watch worldwide on Netflix is Zack Snyder's epic new zombie movie Army of the Dead, set in a zombie-infested Las Vegas. In celebration of the release, Netflix has also debuted a 30-minute "behind the scenes" video called Creating an Army of the Dead. It's only available to watch directly on Netflix – an extensive look at how they made this movie, not a short little promotional featurette. "Zack Snyder and his Army of the Dead team dive into the film's wild stunts, groundbreaking effects and the evolution of the zombie genre." After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. The movie stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, and Tig Notaro. I've been on a few Zack Snyder sets in the past and I'm always impressed by how he manages the set. Enjoy.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Master of None’ Boss on Season 3’s Big Changes; Upfronts Wrap

Welcome to Episode 120 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).
MoviesA.V. Club

Army Of The Dead’s Tig Notaro on green screens and being a heartthrob at 50

Tig Notaro’s so closely linked to her brand of wry, personal humor that it can be easy to forget she’s one of the many multi-hyphenates taking over Hollywood. The Together Together actor is a stand-up comedian, published author, podcaster, talk show host, TV series creator and writer, and, as of this month, a newly minted action star. Zack Snyder cast Notaro as the dry-witted helicopter pilot, Marianne Peters, in his return to the zombie genre, Army Of The Dead. The One Mississippi creator replaced Chris D’Elia, who was accused in June 2020 of sexually harassing multiple underage women. Reshoots required more of the usual tech wizardry, but the results are worth it. Notaro is effortlessly cool and charming as part of Scott Ward’s (Dave Bautista) heist crew in a zombie-infested Las Vegas.
MoviesDistractify

Here's What's up With Those Terrifying Robot Zombies in 'Army of the Dead'

Horror-action thrill ride Army of the Dead from Justice League director Zack Snyder has taken Netflix by storm, and fans of the flick have been watching carefully to observe fun Easter egg content. One of the most notable points of surprise has been the inclusion of robot zombies, which seem to defy logic and previous conceptions about how zombies work.