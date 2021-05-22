newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today won’t be as hot as the past couple of days, but it will still be warm with highs in the low 80s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. A strong cold front will then come through around midday Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected along that, and a few may be strong in Southern Vermont. The afternoon will then turn partly sunny and less humid. Early highs in the 70s will cool into the 60s during the afternoon.

www.wcax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Thunderstorms#A Better Chance#Sunny Skies#Hot Weather#Cold Weather#Warm Air#Cold Front#Wcax#Cooler Weather#Highs#Lows#Midday Sunday#Spring#Vt#Today#Southern Vermont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
suncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Vermont StatePosted by
Larisa

8 Best Things To Do in Vermont

If you are looking for a unique place on the east coast, look no more because Vermont is the place to be. It's equal parts myth and reality, home to a mystique that other states can only envy. Whenever someone thinks of Vermont, images of sunlit meadows of black-and-white cows, dazzling white ski trails, tidy hillside farms, blazing red maple trees along a stone wall, covered bridges, buckets collecting sap for maple syrup come to mind. Even though these idyllic scenes still exist, there's a lot of modern things that pop up over the years. Nonetheless, you'll get to see both sides of Vermont. To help you have the best time, here are some of the best things you can do in Vermont:
Burlington, VTnetworksasia.net

6 Amazing And Uncommon Points To Do In Burlington

Wonderful Lake Home Airbnbs In Montana. I’m a regional of Burlington, VT as well as I came across your blog site and also was very impressed by your option of restaurants in Burlington! Myers is just one of the most effective kept secrets that lots of citizens are not also familiar with due to the fact that the structure is so plain! American Flatbread is the pizza place I always suggest to visitors for both the beer as well as the pizza. Muddy Seas is the area I reroute vacationers who ask me where the local Starbucks is. That would likewise be a great time to check out various other breweries such as Switchback, Absolutely No Gravity, and Vermont Pub and Brewery.
Addison County, VTweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Lamoille; Orange; Washington; Western Addison; Western Rutland; Windsor FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 32 to 36 degree range will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and southern Vermont and the Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Addison County, VTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Isle, Western Addison, Western Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 21:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-02 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * Mild temperatures in the mid 60s today may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water. Current water temperatures are only running in the upper 30s to mid 40s on Lake Champlain, and in the mid 40s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * These water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Models show parts of Vermont I-89 could reach capacity in several years

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Traffic experts in Vermont are preparing to see the volume of cars on Interstate 89 increase dramatically over the next several years, which is why they’re conducting studies now to help plan ahead. The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, along with the Vermont Agency of Transportation,...