Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today won’t be as hot as the past couple of days, but it will still be warm with highs in the low 80s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. A strong cold front will then come through around midday Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected along that, and a few may be strong in Southern Vermont. The afternoon will then turn partly sunny and less humid. Early highs in the 70s will cool into the 60s during the afternoon.www.wcax.com