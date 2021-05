Smashing all the windows and electric light globes in her cell at the county jail and breaking everything within reach that was breakable, Miss Nina K. Robinson, charged with passing three worthless checks on local business houses, and accused of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to commit murder as a result of barricading herself in District Attorney M. J. Cheatham’s office, April 30, and shooting indiscriminately at the officers for eight hours because, as she said, the authorities refused to issue a warrant for the arrest of Thomas R. Walton, a wealthy dairyman of Red Bluff, for alleged refusal to provide for her 17-year-old daughter and his child, late yesterday afternoon emphasized her objections earlier in the day to appearing in Judge E. F. Lennon’s court for a hearing.