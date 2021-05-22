newsbreak-logo
Environment

NCSA Supercomputer Helps Identify Tsunami Risks

Cover picture for the articleResearchers don’t always understand why certain tsunamis are so devastating: take, for instance, the 2018 tsunami that struck Sulawesi in Indonesia, killing more than 4,300 people – and triggered by a (not particularly severe) magnitude 7.5 earthquake. “It looked like a bulldozer had come in and leveled the town,” Costas Synolakis, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Southern California, in an interview with the University of Illinois. “This is why it is so important that we try to understand what really happened.” Recently, professors from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the California Institute of Technology worked with researchers (including Synolakis) to leverage supercomputing to better understand these events.

