Central Maine Community College Game of the Week: Oyster River 10, Spaulding 9
New Hampshire Sports Page has never covered Spaulding, or Oyster River softball. Both teams made it very clear that we’ve been missing out on some great action. From the first pitch to the last balls were flying in every direction. Stellar hitting from both sides led to numerous lead changes. Neither team was willing to stay down as they continued to fight back from deficits, as well as maintain their position on top. In the end Austin’s native Oyster River Bobcats, took down Jay’s Spaulding Lady Raiders on their own turf.www.nhsportspage.com