Central Maine Community College Game of the Week: Oyster River 10, Spaulding 9

On Thursday, May 13, Charlie Kruer signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Mont. According to Twin Bridges head basketball coach, Josh Keller, “Charlie scored 1178 career points and 170 career 3 pointers made. He contributed to the varsity for four years helping Twin Bridges to a 90-13 record. Charlie was part of four district championships, a possible 3rd place state finish undecided due to Covid cancelation and a second place state finish as a senior. Charlie was All Conference for three years and was two time All State. Charlie was a tremendous player and pure shooter for us, always willing to put the extra time in to develop his game and it showed. I am very excited to see Charlie have the opportunity to continue his career at Dawson Community College!”