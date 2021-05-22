newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Central Maine Community College Game of the Week: Oyster River 10, Spaulding 9

By Jay Manzi, Austin Grass
nhsportspage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hampshire Sports Page has never covered Spaulding, or Oyster River softball. Both teams made it very clear that we’ve been missing out on some great action. From the first pitch to the last balls were flying in every direction. Stellar hitting from both sides led to numerous lead changes. Neither team was willing to stay down as they continued to fight back from deficits, as well as maintain their position on top. In the end Austin’s native Oyster River Bobcats, took down Jay’s Spaulding Lady Raiders on their own turf.

www.nhsportspage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Community College#Hampshire College#Austin College#New Hampshire Sports Page#Oyster River Bobcats#Adrenaline Fundraising#Spaulding Lady Raiders#Oyster River Softball#Final Score#Play#Community#Lead#Flying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballsullivan-times.com

North Central loses conference game

North Daviess scored eight runs in its final two at bats as the host Cougars defeated North Central 12-2 in a Southwestern Indiana Athletic Conference baseball game. The game was halted with two outs in the bottom of the sixth via the 10-run rule. Wyatt Ison singled and Kagen Taylor...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Fall To Central In Wild Game

The Salem Wildcats are 3-8 after falling to Breese Central at home 14-9. It was a wild start to the game as Central led Salem 7-6 after 2 innings. The Cougars would grab a 10-6 lead with 3 runs in the fourth before Salem would cut it to 10-9 with 3 of their own in the sixth. Central shut down the game in the final inning scoring 4 times. Salem couldn’t overcome 6 errors committed by their defense.
Monterey, CAMonterey County Herald

College Athlete of the Week

Cheyenne Peebles, Monterey Peninsula College: Competing in her last track and field meet of the season, Peebles won the high jump and triple jump at an invitational in Modesto. Honorable mention: Jordan Caliz, MPC men’s track and field; Kayla Stone, MPC softball; Esteban Deniz, Hartnell men’s track and field; Miranda...
College SportsWilson County News

East Central athletes commit to college sports

Cheyenne Dantonio, volleyball, Austin College, Sherman. Trista Salas, volleyball, Victoria College, Victoria. Cadi Garcie, Aquatics (Dive), The College of Idaho, Caldwell, Idaho. Robert Gibbs, baseball, Luna Community College, Las Vegas, N.M. Kalvin Solis, football, McPherson College, McPherson, Kan. Jordyn Lopez, softball, UTEP, El Paso. Marisol Vargas, softball, Texas...
Rochelle, ILRochelle News-Leader

Boys Track: Goodwin commits to North Central College

Hub senior Trevor Goodwin will soon graduate from Rochelle Township High School as one of the more accomplished track and field athletes in recent seasons. It won’t be the last time Goodwin laces up his spikes, however, as the talented jumper and hurdler will be taking both his academics and his track and field career to the North Central College Cardinals next year.
Berea, KYRichmond Register

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Central sweeps Berea Community

The Madison Central tennis team swept a pair of matches from Berea Community on Wednesday in Richmond. The Lady Indians earned a 3-2 win, while the Indians rolled to a 5-0 victory. In girls singles action, Berea won both matches. Reagan Stepp beat Leah Crump, 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 and Aya...
Henderson, NCPosted by
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Murphy commits to Shawnee Community College

HENDERSON — Former Crossroads Christian basketball player Zach Murphy returned to his alma mater on Tuesday afternoon to sign his letter of intent to play for Shawnee Community College starting in the fall. The past several months for Zach have been marred by adversity, but he has persevered and is...
Shelby County, INShelbyville News

Triton Central's Schweitzer headed for Hanover College

FAIRLAND — It doesn’t take long to notice how nice Maggie Schweitzer is as a person. On the volleyball court, however, she was tough and mean for the Tigers. The Triton Central senior, who will continue her volleyball career at Hanover College, isn’t mean, per say, when playing the game she loves. She is more like a well-mannered bully, who made her high school opponents look silly at times with her overall awareness and high IQ.
Oregon Stateosubeavers.com

Seven Beavers Headed to NCAA West Regional Preliminaries

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State track and field team is sending seven student-athletes to compete at the NCAA West Regional Preliminaries this week. Texas A&M is hosting the four day event in College Station, Texas at E.B. Cushing Stadium. The men's hammer throw and javelin will kick off the...
College Sportschatsports.com

ESPN, ABC set college football game times for marquee matchups during Week 1

ESPN, American Broadcasting Company, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Miami Hurricanes football, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Clemson Tigers football, Lane Kiffin, Charlotte. The return of college football is still more than two months away, but that doesn't mean fans can't start planning for opening weekend and a slew of big games that will be kicking off across the season.
Glendive, MTmadisoniannews.com

Kruer signs with Dawson Community College

On Thursday, May 13, Charlie Kruer signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Mont. According to Twin Bridges head basketball coach, Josh Keller, “Charlie scored 1178 career points and 170 career 3 pointers made. He contributed to the varsity for four years helping Twin Bridges to a 90-13 record. Charlie was part of four district championships, a possible 3rd place state finish undecided due to Covid cancelation and a second place state finish as a senior. Charlie was All Conference for three years and was two time All State. Charlie was a tremendous player and pure shooter for us, always willing to put the extra time in to develop his game and it showed. I am very excited to see Charlie have the opportunity to continue his career at Dawson Community College!”
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Southwestern Community College Dance Signing

Braelyn Baker of Creston, seated center, signs her letter of intent Tuesday to be a member of the Southwestern Community College Dance Team. Pictured with her, seated, are her parents, Brad and Becky Baker, standing are SWCC dance coach Paige Busch, left, and Creston High dance coach Brenna Baker.
GolfSalisbury Post

Golf: Shuping/Taylor win Round of 32 match

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — East Rowan graduate Logan Shuping and former East Carolina teammate Blake Taylor won their first match on Monday in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship. They held on for a 1-up victory in the Round of 32 against Maxwell Ford/Bruce Murphy. Shuping and Taylor were 3-up through...