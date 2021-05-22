newsbreak-logo
Ann Arbor, MI

Historic Ann Arbor bandshell shut down, needs repairs

Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A park bandshell that provided a stage for The Grateful Dead in the 1960s has been shut down in Ann Arbor. The city put a fence around the site in West Park due to safety concerns. The foundation is crumbling, MLive.com reported. “The bandshell will...

Ann Arbor, MIMichigan Daily

A preview of the 2022 Ann Arbor City Budget

The Ann Arbor City Council will vote on the proposed city budget for fiscal year 2022 at the council meeting on Monday night. A meeting was held on May 3 for residents to express thoughts and concerns about the roughly $470 million proposed budget. Covering issues ranging from policing to deer population control, the proposed budget contains many hotly contested items.
Ann Arbor, MIAmericajr.com

A2SF Announces Exciting New Summer Programming for 2021

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) announces a mix of new, in-person, and digital events that kick off on June 11. A2SF’s season anchor this year is a pop-up concert series Live Here Now presented by Toyota and will take place in public parks and spaces throughout Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. A2SF is engaging a diverse group of community partners throughout the two cities and presenting many in partnership with the Ann Arbor District Library (AADL) this summer.
Ann Arbor, MIdbusiness.com

Michigan Municipal League Foundation

The Michigan Municipal League Foundation, based in Ann Arbor, is dedicated to building community wealth across Michigan. It defines community wealth building as strategies that expand community and individual assets, creating resilient and adaptable systems to address social and economic needs. The foundation supports innovative work through partnerships, grants, and programming that creatively and intentionally bring people together and build community wealth. It also provides fiscal sponsorship and project support in Michigan Municipal League member communities. The foundation’s four pillars of community wealth are economic and financial security, a resilient environment and natural resources, arts and cultural abundance, and virtual and built infrastructure.
Wayne, MIDetroit News

Business leaders oppose House-passed cuts to UM, Wayne St.

Lansing – Business leaders on Monday protested House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Wayne State University, saying the research schools are key to the state’s economic competitiveness. The Republican-controlled House last week approved a higher education plan that would keep overall operations aid at roughly...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Huron High School Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, community members ages 12 and older can be vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 at a free vaccine clinic at Huron High School. The clinic will run from 3-7 p.m. and is offering the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The two-dose Pfizer...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Bald Eagle Rescued in Michigan

Bald Eagles are one of the most beautiful birds you can witness. I spent a few hours in Juno, Alaska years back with a pair of Binoculars and was totally entertained watching how graceful they were. Google.com describes them as having white heads and tails with dark brown bodies and wings. Their legs and bills are bright yellow. Younger birds you will notice have dark heads and tails. They have long stunning brown wings, and their bodies have white areas. They are officially adults in about 5 years.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...