Tequesta, FL

Watch Ex-METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Perform Cover Of JASON ISBELL's 'White Man's World'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted's official YouTube channel has just shared a video of him and his THE CHOPHOUSE BAND performing a cover version of the Jason Isbell song "White Man's World" in March 2019 at the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, Florida. Check it out below. Also available are previously released performances of the Johnny Cash classic "Folsom Prison Blues", the Jason Isbell song "Cover Me Up", Johnny Cash's "Big River", the blues classic "Cocaine Blues", Tom Waits's "Jockey Full Of Bourbon", Neil Young's "Rockin' In The Free World", "I've Been Everywhere" (originally written by Australian country singer Geoff Mack and later recorded by Johnny Cash) and the John Anderson song "Seminole Wind".

www.blabbermouth.net
