Watch Ex-METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Perform Cover Of JASON ISBELL's 'White Man's World'

Most music sounds great on a vinyl record player, but rock seems to lend itself especially well to the medium. In fact, there are quite a few rock albums that can be found in just about any collection, big and small. Buying a used copy of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours is practically a rite of passage, as is picking up Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon (they’re both on our round-up of essential vinyl albums from all genres). And while these certainly are great additions to your collection, the best rock records go beyond these undisputed classics. As you expand your vinyl collection, you may be looking to branch out and find new rock albums.