Food Tech News: Grow Your Own Burrito, Hard-Boiled Eggs Made From Mycoprotein

By Ashlen Wilder
TheSpoon
 3 days ago
Alpha Foods is enabling you to grow your own burrito. It would certainly be convenient if comfort foods like burritos and chicken nuggets grew on trees, so Alpha Foods is trying to help you do this (kind of). The company produces a variety of frozen plant-based meals (like burritos, breakfast sandwiches, etc.), but this week the company announced that it is giving away free packages of seeds. Specifically, the packages are comprised of seeds for crops used to make Alpha’s burritos, chik’n nuggets, and pot pies. For example, the chicken nugget seed pack contains corn, soy, sunflower, wheat, and onion seeds. It would be undeniably easier to buy an Alpha pot pie or burrito from the frozen aisle, but the company apparently wants to provide transparency in its ingredients. The seeds are available for free for a limited amount of time on Alpha Food’s website.

Seattle, WA
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/
#Vegan Food#Specialty Food#Comfort Foods#Food Production#Food Drink#Snack Foods#Breakfast Foods#Chicken Nuggets#Fermented Foods#Burritos#Food Tech News#Alpha Foods#Alpha Food#Airly Foods#Spectrum Equity#Intel Capital#Fermented Mycoprotein#Eggs#Frozen Plant Based Meals#Noodles
