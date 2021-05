Nine drivers will be vying for the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. And just about half of them are members of Chip Ganassi Racing. Ganassi's Scott Dixon had the fastest four-lap average speed during Saturday's first qualifying session, so he will be the last driver to take the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Sunday's Fast Nine shootout. During that session, the nine fastest drivers from Saturday will have an opportunity to win the pole by participating in another four-lap run.