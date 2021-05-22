newsbreak-logo
4 more Seattle restaurants announce permanent closures — including posh Miller’s Guild downtown

By Bethany Jean Clement
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a pandemic-times puzzle that the Seattle area continues to see far more new restaurant openings than closures. Even going into the second year of this thing (and, knock on wood, starting to come out of it!?), the number of permanent shutdowns has been lower than pre-COVID-19. Certainly, more closures have happened quietly; sharing the news, extremely understandably, might not be top priority. And surely, many places have been holding on only by the skin of their teeth, getting what aid they can and trying to make it through — and, hopefully, President Joe Biden’s new $28.6 billion restaurant relief program will help.

