Arizona State

Andy Biggs Is A Member Of FART and He’s In Arizona With Matt Gaetz To Tell You About It

By Ursula Faw
politizoom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf political discourse was a body that needed an enema, right now the State of Arizona would be the place to insert it. The Madhouse on McDowell, where the Arizona audit is being conducted, has attracted some of the strangest characters in the Republican party this weekend, to build up the Big Lie. The show is being headlined by none other than Matt Gaetz, who wants you to know, he’s “not focused on scandal, he’s focused on socialism.” (Psssst….Matt….they’re not going to throw you in the hooskow for socialism, you might want to worry about the other.)

politizoom.com
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Donald Trump
#Republicans#Republican Senators#State#Venmo#Mollyjongfast#The Freedom Caucus#House#Reptilian#Cnn#Senate#Gop#Trump World#Reps Andy Biggs#Marge Greene Tonight#President Donald Trump#Republican Lawmakers#Maricopa County#U S Capitol
Today was probably the worst day of Matt Gaetz’s life to date, given that his close associate formally confessed to underage sex trafficking and then cut a plea deal against multiple unnamed men, after Greenberg’s lawyer previously hinted that Gaetz was one of them. Of course Gaetz is about to have some even worse days: the day of his arrest, the day his trial begins, the day of his verdict, and if the trial doesn’t go his way, the day his sentence begins.