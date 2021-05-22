Andy Biggs Is A Member Of FART and He’s In Arizona With Matt Gaetz To Tell You About It

If political discourse was a body that needed an enema, right now the State of Arizona would be the place to insert it. The Madhouse on McDowell, where the Arizona audit is being conducted, has attracted some of the strangest characters in the Republican party this weekend, to build up the Big Lie. The show is being headlined by none other than Matt Gaetz, who wants you to know, he’s “not focused on scandal, he’s focused on socialism.” (Psssst….Matt….they’re not going to throw you in the hooskow for socialism, you might want to worry about the other.)