TV Series

Everything New on Disney Plus in June 2021

By Matt Singer
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel took May off on Disney+ — Black Widow was originally supposed to premiere this month — but they’re back in June with Loki, the new series spinning out of the events of Avengers: Endgame. It stars Tom Hiddleston as that lovable God of Mischief as he is forced to join the “Time Variance Authority” in protecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The first four episodes of the first season premiere in June, along with a new installment of Marvel Studios Legends about the character just in case you’ve missed any of his adventures along the way, or need a refresher on how he wound up unstuck in time prior to the events of his new series.

106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

New Loki Poster Teases Multiple Gods Of Mischief In The Disney Plus Show

Disney Plus is premiering the next no doubt smash hit TV series from Marvel Studios in less than a month, and this new poster teases that Loki is going to be worth the wait. We know by now to expect the Tom Hiddleston vehicle to be a mind-bending, high-concept show featuring the return of the Asgardian trickster, surrounded by a few fresh supporting characters who could end up as fan favorites, and this poster gives us another look at them, as well as featuring a couple of other details that may offer clues about what’s to come.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

X-Men: The Last Stand Is Finding New Life On Disney Plus As Fans Revisit It

As you’d expect from any franchise that pumped out thirteen installments in 20 years covering sequels, reboots, prequels, spinoffs and pretty much everything in between, Fox’s X-Men series was hardly renowned for its consistency, even if it could typically be relied on to do solid business at the box office.
TV Seriesblocktoro.com

Loki New Release Date, Trailer, Plot Spoilers, Theories and Stream Online on Disney Plus

Loki TV series is coming out very soon on Disney Plus and fans are so much excited about it. Tom Hiddleston will be back as the God of Mischief in the MCU show that is very mysterious and made everyone curious. The best part is that Loki is arriving a bit earlier than scheduled and fans are happy about it. Here is everything you need to know about the Loki series release date, trailer, plot spoilers, theories and Disney Plus stream online methods.
TV Showsvitalthrills.com

Disney+ June 2021 Movies, TV Shows and Originals

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney+ June 2021 release schedule, which includes new movies, TV shows and originals. The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to the streaming service in June are...
MoviesPosted by
106.9 KROC

All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Returning to HBO Max In June

At long last, all eight Harry Potter movies will be available for streaming on HBO Max starting in June. The incredibly popular franchise first appeared on the streaming platform when it first launched, but then did a vanishing act after just a few months. Now, you can binge-watch the series start to finish, but there's a catch — you only have a month to do so.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Disney CEO Accidentally Says A Han Solo TV Series Is In Development

As the CEO of one of the world’s largest corporations that’s only officially been in charge for a little over three months, you’d imagine Bob Chapek has a lot on his plate, especially with revenues all across the board having plummeted as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, not to mention the sheer number of pies that the Mouse House manages to keep its fingers in at all times, from theme parks and retail to movies and cruises.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

LOKI TV Spot: Tom Hiddleston is working against a ticking ‘Clock’ for Owen Wilson in Disney+’s 2021 Marvel Mini-series

Disney+‘s Loki (2021) TV mini-series commercial has been released. The Loki TV spot is entitled Clock. Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sasha Lane, Sophia Di Martino, Lucius Baston, Chris Brewster, Cailey Fleming, Isabelle Fretheim, Michael Rose, Aaron Beelner, Reese Giles, and Alexandra McGuire. Michael Waldron wrote the...
TV Seriesromper.com

Bluey Season 3 Will Be Coming To Disney+

Get ready for more wackadoo because Bluey is bringing another season of hijinks to viewers in the United States. BBC Studios and Disney have just confirmed plans to air a third season of the award-winning animated Australian children’s show on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Best of all, Season 3 of Bluey will also be available to stream on Disney+. Don’t get too excited just yet though — we may be waiting a bit until new episodes of Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chili’s adventures are ready to watch on repeat.
Moviessays.com

21 Movies And Series You Can Stream On Disney+ Hotstar Starting In June 2021

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for our latest stories and breaking news. Disclaimer: This list is arranged by the latest releases for June, followed by other content already available on the platform. Now that Disney+ Hotstar is finally launching in Malaysia, we've compiled a list of programmes so subscribers can...
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

‘Loki’: Time Is Running Out For Tom Hiddleston In New Promo

A brand new promo for Marvel Studios’ Loki starring Tom Hiddleston finds the God of Mischief running out of time. With WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated return to audiences after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be a home run with Disney Plus subscribers. The most stacked year in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues in June with the release of the highly-anticipated new Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston.
Moviesthedirect.com

Loki: Tom Hiddleston Briefly Wears His Avengers Costume In New Disney+ Teaser

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is inching closer to its glorious return in just a couple of weeks with Tom Hiddleston's Loki coming to Disney+ on June 9. Similar to both of its predecessors in WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios' third Disney+ exclusive will continue the story for one of the franchise's key supporting heroes but with a slight twist this time around.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ Stars On Brand New Magazine Covers

A new look at Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief arrives as Loki gets the spotlight on a set of new magazine covers. As the premiere of Loki inches closer and closer, Tom Hiddleston has graced the cover of Total Film magazine to give fans a new look at the upcoming Disney Plus series. Marvel Studios has really stepped up the marketing for the show, as a recent teaser gave us a better look at Miss Minutes and the Time Variance Authority after Loki’s escape during the events of Avengers: Endgame.
EntertainmentPosted by
TechRadar

How to watch High School Musical: season 2 - stream new Disney Plus series online

There's relationship drama everywhere in season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and we're not just talking about Nini and Ricky. Rattled by a chance encounter with the, ahem, adorable new North High drama teacher, Miss Jenn enters East High into the Alan Menken Awards, a prestigious high school musical theater competition, with their new production - Beauty and the Beast. We explain below how to watch High School Musical: season 2 online with Disney Plus now.
TV & Videoswccq.com

Disney Plus Teases ‘Turner and Hooch’

Disney Plus is spilling teaser tea on a lot of the shows that are coming to the streaming platform, and one of those shows is a reboot of the film Turner and Hooch. The movie is being turned into a series and to tease the project footage from the series wasn’t shown. Instead, we saw how things were going from the eyes of Hooch. Turner and Hooch will star Josh Peck, who you may know from Drake and Josh, will play Scott Turner, the son of Tom Hanks character. You’ll have the chance to see the series once it premieres on July 16.