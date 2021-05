It's been a while since the temperatures got into the 80's, but this week it's a little sample of what's to come this summer. You know the old saying, "some like it hot", well if your one of those people, this is the week you waited all winter for. According to the National Weather Service, the local Connecticut forecast is calling for temperatures to surpass 80 degrees, therfore giving us some of the warmest temperatures so far this spring.