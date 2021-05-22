newsbreak-logo
Adrian, MI

Adrian mayor won with hard work, integrity

Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Saturday, May 15, edition of The Daily Telegram there was an opinion by a letter-writer who was extremely critical of three prominent local families. I personally find this opinion very offensive. If it wasn't for these families, would we have a new, updated hospital north of the city?...

Adrian, MIwlen.com

Adrian Administrator Offered Same Position in Manistee

Adrian, MI – Current Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott has been offered the same position for the City of Manistee, in northwestern Michigan. The city council voted 4-3 to start negotiating a contract with Elliott, who has been the City Administrator in Adrian for about 10 months. He started with the City as the Community Development Director in 2019, and was offered the interim Administrator job in 2020.
Adrian, MIMonroe Evening News

Systemic racism is real and all around us

Systemic racism is a system in which institutional practices, public policies, cultural representations and other norms perpetuate racial group inequities. Part of what maintains systemic racism are the implicit biases that most, if not all, of us have. We are unaware that we have these biases, but they can be expressed in our behaviors; behaviors that contribute to systemic racism. It is different from individual racism in which an individual consciously and intentionally engages in prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. An implicit bias is unconscious and nonintentional, but it has effects. Here are some of them.
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

A time for rebellion in local politics

It doesn't take a lot of cash by state and national standards to run a campaign for mayor of a small town like Adrian. A few thousand bucks will do. Except that lots of us these days don't have 10 bucks to spare for a political campaign, much less a thousand.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

COVID Emergency Rental Assistance funding available

On March 11, 2020, everyone across the state of Michigan woke up to the knowledge that our state had joined the ranks of those affected by the COVID-19 virus. Now, over a year later, the struggles caused by COVID-19 continue, and many of our neighbors may be wondering if there is any help out there as they continue to try to find a way to overcome the seemingly insurmountable costs to maintain their housing and keep their utilities. The Lenawee County Continuum of Care wants you to know there is hope for our Lenawee County neighbors!
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

To teachers and staff at Maurice Spear: Thank you

On behalf of the board of directors of the Lenawee Youth Center Inc., I would like to take this opportunity thank the teachers and staff of Maurice Spear Campus for their purposeful dedication to teaching while also modeling proper behaviors for the residents at the campus. Without your commitment and...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Lenawee County, MIWXYZ

Pfizer Vaccine available this weekend for those 12 and older

LENAWEE COUNTY, MICH (WXYZ) — Lenawee County is pleased to announce that appointments are available this weekend for anyone aged 12 or older at our COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 15,. 2021 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds. You can pre-schedule your vaccination appointment...
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Manistee native offered city manager position

MANISTEE -- Manistee City Council may have found its next city manager in Greg Elliott, who was born and raised in Manistee. Elliott, who currently serves as administrator for the City of Adrian, was given a conditional offer by the city council after its final round of interviews Thursday night.
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

Why reduce neighborhood representation?

I've been asked repeatedly over the years in person and through a variety of likely fake Facebook profiles my thoughts on having one east side commissioner for the city of Adrian. Well, here are my thoughts: Currently we have six east side commissioners; they just all live on the west...
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

From Lume to Adrian: Thank you

I want to thank the Adrian community for welcoming us with open arms and our loyal customers for sticking with us through what was a challenging year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week marked the one-year anniversary of adult-use sales at Lume Cannabis Co.’s Adrian store. Our...
Lenawee County, MIwlen.com

Must Marijuana Tax Dollars Be Spent a Certain Way?

Adrian, MI – Where will the money that municipalities in Lenawee County are allotted for their portion of adult-use marijuana taxes go towards? Roads? Schools? Infrastructure?. Adrian City Attorney Tamaris Henagan told WLEN News that the additional funding will just go to the General Fund, giving the individual governing bodies...