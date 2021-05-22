newsbreak-logo
Akron, OH

Demonstrators hold gun violence protest in Akron

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
Demonstrators gathered in Akron Saturday afternoon to protest gun violence.

The event began at 12:30 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 690 S. Main St. Participants then walked to the Summit County Courthouse at 209 S. Main Street. It was held in honor of a father of five who worked at a McDonald's in Cuyahoga Falls and was shot and killed at the restaurant last month.

Shawn "Polo" Fann, 30, died from a gunshot wound to the chest after he was shot in a stock room, according to Cuyahoga Falls police.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Riddick, also worked at the McDonald's on Howe Avenue.

But honoring Fann was just one part of Saturday's event, organizer's said. They also hope the event will raise awareness of other gun violence in Akron and surrounding areas.

"Police need help, they really do. They can't be everywhere at one time," said Katriel Isael, an organizer of the event.

So. far in 2021, Akron has had at least 22 murders.

Akron's Mayor Dan Horrigan said that he's worried about the number but is working on solutions, including funding more money to youth violence prevention programs and sending more foot patrol officers into area neighborhoods.

Related