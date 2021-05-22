New iPad Pro: camera follows people

Apple’s new iPad Pro comes with an exclusive feature that could help filmmakers and long-term video chatters a lot: the center stage function, with which the tablet’s front camera can automatically follow people. The new 12-megapixel “Ultra Wide” optics are used on the front of the device. Center Stage runs on both the 11- and 12.9-inch models of the new iPad generation, so it is not limited to the larger device like the new mini-LED screen.