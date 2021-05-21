newsbreak-logo
Technology

Apple launches Arm-based MacBook Air and Pro laptops at the One More Thing event

By danielkuhn
illinoisnewstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s upcoming “One More Thing” event, Announced this morning And what’s scheduled for November 10th will be a big break from tradition in one or more ways: it’s the company’s announcement of an Apple laptop with its own custom Arm-based CPU. It is the first time. Apple plans to debut three new laptops next week. One is a 13-inch MacBook Air and two are different-sized MacBook Pro models (13-inch and 16-inch), with plans to throw away the Intel processor. New report from BloombergMark Garman..

Tim Cook
