Apple launches Arm-based MacBook Air and Pro laptops at the One More Thing event

We start today’s deals with the latest MacBook Air that’s currently $99 off, meaning you can get one for $900. This laptop comes with the latest M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, and the best part is that you can get any color variant, as they’re all receiving the same treatment. If you want the 512GB variant, you can get one starting at $1,149 with $100 savings if you choose the Gold version. The Silver option is getting a $70 discount, meaning you can get one for $1,179, and finally, the Space Gray model can be yours for $1,191 with $58 savings.