Behind Viral Videos

Amouranth hints at no more hot tub streams after losing Twitch ads

dexerto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has dropped a hint that she could be stopping her hot tub streams after the Amazon-owned platform suspended advertising on her channel indefinitely. The hot tub ‘meta’ has taken over Twitch in recent weeks, and while it has caused controversy, there are plenty of streamers...

www.dexerto.com
Twitchwmleader.com

Twitch creates a new category for hot tub streams

Since hot tub streams took off in March, there’s been a controversy on Twitch over people who stream in bikinis while in hot tubs. In response to the complaints — from both viewers and advertisers — Twitch is now creating a dedicated category for the hot tub streams: Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches.
Twitchwmleader.com

Twitch launches a dedicated ‘hot tubs’ category after advertiser pushback

Twitch is launching a dedicated category for hot tub streams after claiming that it has received pushback from advertisers and viewers about how the trend has taken over the platform. The new “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” category is meant to let creators stream what they want, while also giving Twitch advertisers a more convenient way to prevent ads from running on streams that they don’t approve of.
GAMINGbible

xQc Says Twitch Demonetising Hot Tub Streamer ‘Saved Everybody’

Twitch's biggest topic these last weeks has, without a doubt, been the "hot tub stream meta". As Twitch's terms of service allow streamers to wear clothing like bikinis in "appropriate" settings, some creators have taken to using hot tubs (or paddling pools) in their content. The platform's biggest hot tub streamer, Kaitlyn 'Amouranth' Siragusa has recently had issues with Twitch's policies as the site has removed her ability to make money using advertising - a move that fellow popular streamer xQc thinks might have saved other streamers.
TV & VideosTech Dirt

Twitch Yanks Advertising Revenue From Popular 'Hot Tub Streamer' With No Warning Or Dialogue

We've covered a variety of issues Twitch is facing as a platform over the past several months, but there has also been a theme to all of these issues. Whether it's been Twitch's decision to simply nuke a bunch of creator content due to DMCA claims it received for them, its tone-deaf attempt to redirect the focus onto a dumb emoji, changes to its affiliate program, or how it chooses to roll out, or not, tools for creators to respond to the DMCApocalypse it kicked off, those stories all have one thing in common: they demonstrate that Twitch does a brutally terrible job of communicating to its most valuable asset, its own creative community.
GAMINGbible

Twitch Hot Tub Streams Now Have Own Official Category To "Control The Content"

Twitch has now instated an official category for those hot tub streams that have gotten the gamers riled up and what's next for content creation on the service. Now, I'm not one to pass judgement on anyone's living choices, so if you've been under a rock for the last month, I'll ensure you're up to speed. A significant trend towards streamers dressed in swimwear and sitting in paddling pools was seen in the Just Chatting category on Twitch. A lot of these content creators were women and their streams involved casual chats, challenges, and minigames. Though this wasn't violating any of the policies of the platform, a proportion of people were upset over the attention that these women were gaining through their hot tub streams. "I'm gonna be honest, this hot tub meta is by far the most pathetic thing we've seen on Twitch in forever," said Twitch star Félix 'xQc' Lengyel. "What a sad reality. Please get this trash off the front page."
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Sodapoppin loses it as Pokimane & OfflineTV surprise him with a 62k Twitch raid

After receiving a 62k Twitch Raid from Pokimane during his World of Warcraft stream, Sodapoppin proceeded to jokingly roast her and asked if she would host “someone else”. For the majority of streamers on the platform, a huge raid from Pokimane would be a dream come true. With 7.8 million followers, she’s no doubt one of the most recognizable faces on Twitch.
TV & VideosTech Dirt

Getting Absurd: Twitch Creates A 'Hot Tub' Channel, Says It Should Have Communicated With Streamers About Demonitization

Twitch seems to be putting on some sort of master class in how to respond to a crisis on its platform in as confusing a manner as possible. Without writing a thousand word summary, this whole thing started when Twitch nuked a bunch of streamer content in response to a backlog of DMCA notices, changed its affiliate program without notice, hung its streamers out to dry over the DMCAs when the backlash occurred, and basically angered the hell out of its most important asset, it's creative community. This basically set the theme for the public that Twitch wasn't treating its community very well.
Behind Viral VideosPolygon

Vtubers on Twitch are a perfect match for the ‘hot tub meta’

Tinkering and experimenting with new forms of content is nothing new to the virtual entertainers known as Vtubers. Whether it’s trying out new poses and styles, or using animal avatars, these creators always seem a little ahead of the livestreaming curve. So while you can find Vtubers in the new hot tub category on Twitch right now, it would be a mistake to assume these digital creators are just hopping on the latest trend. Virtual entertainers have been hanging out in swimsuits and relaxing by the pool for a while now, well before the concept of hanging out in a tub became controversial on Twitch.
Behind Viral Videosdotesports.com

Twitch’s new Hot Tub category posts 1.4 million hours watched in 4 days

The new Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches category on Twitch had more than 1.4 million hours watched in the first four days since it was added to the platform on Friday, May 21. Data by research firm Rainmaker and StreamElements had the category ranked 26th among all content on Twitch—and Amouranth dominated it with nearly 500,000 hours watched.
SVG

Twitch Has Already Made More New Hot Tub Rules

Hot tubs are taking over Twitch. Well, discussion of the "hot tub meta" is taking over Twitch. The popular streaming platform recently made the decision to create a new category called "Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches" after a lengthy debate surrounding women who choose to stream from hot tubs. Even though the category is still fresh, Twitch is already creating more rules about how streamers can stream in the water on its platform.
AnimalsPolygon

Twitch’s newest hot tub streamers are adorable otters

On Friday, Twitch announced a new category for people who stream while wearing swimsuits called Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches. And while sure, many of the swimsuit-clad streamers can be found in the recent category, a new kind of content creator has started to exploit the hot tub meta: adorable rescued otters.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Amouranth reveals massive drop in Twitch income despite getting ads back

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has seen her advertisement revenue return after being demonetized by Twitch, but revealed that it’s shockingly lower than it was previously. The hot tub meta has dominated Twitch throughout 2021, and Amouranth has arguably been its poster girl. With the platform only allowing streamers to wear certain attire in “contextual exceptions“, the hot tub has become a prime location for certain streamers.