Phoenix, AZ

Man dead after he was found at a Phoenix apartment complex with severe cut injury

By Jessica Goodman
AZFamily
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after he was found at a Phoenix apartment complex with a severe cut injury early Friday morning. Phoenix police says the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found 22-year-old Richard Kole with a severe cut injury next to the apartment complex office. When Phoenix fire arrived, they pronounced him dead.

