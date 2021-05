Apple’s AirPods aren’t the only wireless earbuds in town. Consider these cord-free Bluetooth contenders for every scenario and budget. Google’s second-generation wireless earbuds are the first that fall under the category of “totally” wireless—the connecting cable between the two was eliminated this time around—and offer some smart features including AI-optimized volume and full integration with Google Assistant for in-ear notifications and voice-control of your connected devices. The charging case, which adds on 19 hours to the 5 hours on the earbuds alone, can be juiced up wirelessly or via USB-C. For those with Android 6.0 or above on their phones, the Pixel Buds app lets you configure Google Assistant settings, find your device, assign touch controls, and adjust sound settings. (Pixel phone owners will find the app is built into the Bluetooth settings menu.)