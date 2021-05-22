US sees Covid-19 cases decline but rate of vaccinations slowing down

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to feel closer with each day. On May 3, officials announced that New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey would fully reopen most businesses by May 19, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all COVID-related health restrictions effective immediately. But while much progress has been made in the year since the virus first began spreading and the national infection rate continues to drop, data from The Washington Post shows that some states have still seen COVID surges in the past week. Read on to see which areas have seen their case numbers jump, and for more on how to keep safe, The CDC Is Warning You to Avoid This One Place, Even If You're Vaccinated.