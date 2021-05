I’m a bit confused by our governor and legislative leaders. Gov. Kim Reynolds wants to have 75% of Iowans vaccinated by the end of June. But she turned down 71% of the doses to be allocated to Iowa, not to mention $95 million in funds to help schools reopen safely. The governor poses getting a vaccine shot and encourages Iowans "to do the right thing." And then she supports a "vaccine passport" ban so anyone not vaccinated can go into public places.