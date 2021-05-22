In-Game Preview Shows 15 Minutes of Fate/Grand Order Paladin Agateram

At last, there’s an answer to the question: What do you get when you combine ex-ThinkGeek employees, D&D-inspired boardgames, and party-style drinking games?. You get Heroes of Barcadia. Heroes of Barcadia is an upcoming Kickstarter from Rollacrit, a company recently founded by some of the awesome folks we at GeekDad used to love working with at ThinkGeek. It’s easy to learn, fun to play, and includes a load of puns related to alcoholic beverages and people who frequently drink them. It will remind you of Munchkin, in that (apart from the puns) it has cards that modify players’ abilities and let you hurt/help yourself or others, but it’s different enough that it won’t feel the same, in that it has a board built by randomly-chosen (but deliberately-placed) tile-laying, health meters (and thus character damage), and a defined goal that doesn’t involve levels. And then there’s the drinking, of course. (But if you don’t want to drink alcohol or anything at all, it plays the same and is still fun, just less uninhibited.)