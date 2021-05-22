newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

In-Game Preview Shows 15 Minutes of Fate/Grand Order Paladin Agateram

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first fifteen minutes of recently-released film Fate/Grand Order – Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot – Paladin Agateram are currently available for preview in the Fate/Grand Order application, but only for the Japanese version. Paladin Agateram is the second and last part of the film adaptation for the sixth singularity from the mobile game. The teaser is available in-game from Chaldea Gate until June 11, 2021.

www.siliconera.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fate Grand Order#Camelot#The Fate Grand Order#Japanese#Wandering Agateram#Fuyuki Singularity#Key Visuals#Mobile#Divine Realm#Film Adaptation#Theaters#Chaldea Gate#Temple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
MoviesSiliconera

Fate/Grand Order Films A Mystery in A Meihousou Most Foul Event

Fate/Grand Order is going all in on mystery stories it seems. March 2021’s White Day event paired players off with Sherlock Holmes’ famous antagonist James Moriarty. The just-concluded Lady Reines’s Case Files event crossed over with the mystery-solving mage series Lord El-Melloi II’s Case Files. On May 14, 2021, the Dragon Witch herself Jeanne d’Arc Alter will take the director’s chair for a Hollywood-themed caper called “A Meihousou Most Foul.”
Video GamesGamespot

11 Minutes of Scarlet Nexus Preview Gameplay

In a futuristic world threatened by otherworldly monsters called 'Others', Scarlet Nexus sees you play as either Kasani or Yuito with the task of putting a stop to them. Each protagonist have different paths through the same story, and you can see both of them in action in the above gameplay.
ComicsSiliconera

Aniplex Releases New PV For Fate/Grand Order: Solomon Movie

Aniplex has released a new key visual and PV for the upcoming anime movie Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity – Grand Temple of Time: Solomon. The movie’s events will be based on the final act from Part 1 of Fate/Grand Order’s main story. This obviously means that for people who have not played it yet, the movie will be nothing but spoilers. It will appear in Japanese theaters on July 30, 2021.
ComicsComicBook

Fate/Grand Order Debuts First Poster and Trailer for New Solomon Anime

Fate/Grand Order has debuted the first poster and trailer for the upcoming new anime feature based on the Final Singularity story from the original mobile game. Fate/Grand Order has been embroiled in a major anime effort these past couple of years that not only included a two film movie project adapting the Camelot story, but a full anime series tackling the Babylonia arc. When Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia's run came to an end, the final moments of the anime teased that it would end the story with a final project for the Grand Temple of Time, Solomon.
Video GamesSiliconera

ConoFig Fate/Grand Order Figures Are Small But Detailed

Aniplex and ConoFig will release three figures based on characters from mobile game Fate/Grand Order. Orders are open until July 16, 2021, and the figures will all come out on February 28, 2022. The figures normally cost $82.98, but are currently discounted to $65.98. The figures will ship to North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
Video Gameshackinformer.com

Game Review: Under-Depths of Fate

It’s been probably way too long since we reviewed a survival horror game that takes place on a sinking ship in the ocean. Let’s remedy that right now. Today’s game, Under-Depths of Fate (Globiss Interactive $9.99), previously released on PC, is out now for Switch and mobile devices. You’re gonna want to wear your scuba gear for this one…
Video Gamesvg247.com

The Division: Heartland leak shows 20 minutes of gameplay

Our first look at The Division: Heartland has arrived, through ever-reliable leaks. Over the weekend, the first footage of The Division: Heartland popped up online from some of the players invited to the game’s closed test. All participants in the test should be under NDA, but leakers clearly don’t care.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

20 minute game revealed by a leak – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft Not announced for a long time Division Heartland, Free to play multiplayer action game coming to PC and console. We currently do not have many official details, but thanks to the classic leaks can be found in 20 minutes Sports And find out some details about the methods. Section...
Drinksgeekdad.com

Kickstarter Game Preview: ‘Heroes of Barcadia’

At last, there’s an answer to the question: What do you get when you combine ex-ThinkGeek employees, D&D-inspired boardgames, and party-style drinking games?. You get Heroes of Barcadia. Heroes of Barcadia is an upcoming Kickstarter from Rollacrit, a company recently founded by some of the awesome folks we at GeekDad used to love working with at ThinkGeek. It’s easy to learn, fun to play, and includes a load of puns related to alcoholic beverages and people who frequently drink them. It will remind you of Munchkin, in that (apart from the puns) it has cards that modify players’ abilities and let you hurt/help yourself or others, but it’s different enough that it won’t feel the same, in that it has a board built by randomly-chosen (but deliberately-placed) tile-laying, health meters (and thus character damage), and a defined goal that doesn’t involve levels. And then there’s the drinking, of course. (But if you don’t want to drink alcohol or anything at all, it plays the same and is still fun, just less uninhibited.)
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Flood of New Materials Shows First Minutes of Deathloop

A ton of video footage from the presentation of Deathloop, organized by Arkane for selected websites and magazines, has appeared on the web. Release Date: September 14, 2021. There are still almost four months left before the release of Deathloop, the latest project of Arkane, the devs known for the Dishonored series. Waiting for the game's debut should be made more pleasant by a sizable set of gameplay videos, which have just hit the web. They show mainly scenes from the early portion of the game.
Comicsbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer Animation Online Preview: Warhammer+ And Show List

Games Workshop teased logo for Warhammer+ and showed off some of the new animation and we’ve got a show list, too!. If you were wondering what shows would be available from GW, it sure looks like a TON of content. We got a show list to kick things off:. That’s...
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch originally released on the PS3 and DS in Japan back in 2011 and came to the US on PS3 in 2013. I played it on DS and it came with a hardcover book containing the spells from the game that really added a sense of immersion. But Nintendo players who didn’t want to play the game in Japanese or didn’t even have a way to get their hands on a copy were out of luck until 2019 when Ni No Kuni finally came to Switch. A full year after the sequel, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition, released on PS4.
Video GamesSiliconera

Dragon Quest Creator Teases Announcements for 35th Anniversary

Square Enix will celebrate the Dragon Quest franchise’s 35th anniversary on May 27, 2021. Yuji Horii, the franchise’s creator, has all but confirmed major announcements will be timed for that day’s commemorative live broadcast. In a tweet from his personal account, Horii suggested that the 35th anniversary special live stream event would have plenty of announcements, as well as news of “that game.”
Video GamesAnime News Network

Kadokawa Games Reveals New Relayer Simulation RPG

Kadokawa Games president Yoshimi Yasuda revealed on Monday that Kadokawa Games is working on a new game titled Relayer. The game will be a simulation RPG, with the team that formerly worked on the God Wars game in charge of development. This week's issue of Kadokawa's Weekly Famitsu magazine will have more information on the game on Thursday.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

New Shadow Warrior 3 trailer is an enemy showcase

Devolver Digital has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming first-person shooter, Shadow Warrior 3, and this time it’s an enemy showcase. Shadow Warrior 3 revamps the enemy hordes for the franchise with original designs, vicious attacks, and gorgeous dismemberment. The new Enemy Showcase video highlights a few of the newcomers that Lo Wang will square off with. We also get a look at their unique attack methods on, above, and even below the ground.