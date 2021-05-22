newsbreak-logo
Letter: Address equity in transportation

In response to “In Our View: Keep on-street parking on Columbia Street” (The Columbian, May 16): How do we build vibrant cities? One key step is working on ways to move people safely through our city. Our streets are built for the movement of goods and people. People move by many modes.

