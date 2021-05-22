newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Moderate to severe drought exists in West Michigan

By Kevin Craig
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSMTz_0a7yYwgX00

WEST MICHIGAN - Last week all of central and southern lower Michigan was in a "Moderate Drought". This week, that changed from NOAA and the National Weather Service upgrading parts of the area into a "Severe Drought". Right now, locations under severe drought include Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, northern Van Buren, and southern Muskegon Counties. While our chances of rain are not zero the next few days, they are limited to just scattered showers and thunderstorms.

An upper air disturbance drifting through the Great Lakes today has generated cloud cover and a few light scattered showers and sprinkles, but we expect to be right back to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. A cold front dropping south from northern Michigan may be the focal point for scattered showers/storms Sunday afternoon/evening. That said, widespread prolonged precipitation is not expected. By Monday, a warm front lifting into the state may also be the focal point (again) for more scattered showers/storms.

Take a look below at what our GFS Forecast Model is outputting for total rainfall through Wednesday at 6 P.M.

FOX 17

Unless you're lucky enough to get caught under one of these storms for a few minutes, it's unlikely most of us will see any appreciable rain, or at least enough to mitigate the drought. That means be careful doing any outside burning of brush or campfires. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com./weather.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ionia, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Northern Michigan#Severe Drought#Noaa#Great Lakes#Gfs Forecast Model#Kent#West Michigan#Rain#Cold Front#This Week#Ottawa#Cloud Cover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Isabella County, MIMorning Sun

Lack of precipitation could spell trouble for farmers

A lack of precipitation this past winter plus an abnormally dry April have combined to create drought conditions across most of the Lower Peninsula. So far, that's helped farmer, but ag officials are keeping an eye on the long term. Over the last three months, much of the state has...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

Michigan coronavirus data for Monday, May 17: 27 counties including Oakland, Washtenaw below 7% positivity rate

Twenty-seven of Michigan’s 83 counties are now below a 7% positivity rate as a seven-day average of coronavirus diagnostic tests. The list of counties below 7% includes Washtenaw County, which now has an average rate of 2.9%, and Oakland, at 6.6%, as well as Monroe (6.4%), Livingston (6.3%), Eaton (6.1%), Grand Traverse (6.1%), Clinton (5.9%) and Marquette (2.8%).
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan adds 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks in May 17 report

Michigan reported 130 new coronavirus outbreaks last week, which marked the fewest new clusters in a one-week span in 11 weeks dating back to early March. In its weekly outbreak report, published Monday, May 17, the state health department also noted 1,056 ongoing clusters, which brought the total active outbreaks count to 1,186. That total is as of Thursday, May 13.
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.