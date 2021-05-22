Great Scene: “Wonder Woman”

Ray – 8.5/10. Ray: Diana’s journey through the Viking afterlife takes some interesting turns this issue, as it becomes very clear things are very wrong in Valhalla. It doesn’t take long for the story to pick up, as Diana opens the issue trapped in the belly of a giant snake fighting for her life against the monster’s poison gas. She might have succumbed—were it not for a mysterious voice seeming to pull her out of her stupor. The identity of that voice is one of the most intriguing parts of this issue, and the opening battle calls back to a more ruthless, mythologically-driven version of Diana that only shows up occasionally. She leaves with more information on the fate of the missing warriors—not that Thor seems to care, only viewing this as another excuse for battle, even as his father Odin tries to warn him. While Thor is mostly a loud bruiser, Odin is actually one of the more interesting characters lurking around this world.