Destiny Chukunyere 'has the Ajegunle spirit’ – Ex-Nigeria international talks up daughter’s Eurovision chances

By Shina Oludare Chief Editor Nigeria
goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Super Eagles striker is unperturbed about his daughter’s chances of excelling at the prestigious European song contest. Destiny Chukunyere has the ‘Ajegunle spirit’ and will handle the pressure to excel at the Eurovision Song Contest, according to former Nigeria international Ndubisi Chukunyere. The 18-year-old - who is the...

