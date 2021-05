It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Rd., from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.