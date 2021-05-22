Woods’ Outdoor Gear Is Built for Canada but Soft Enough for the U.S.

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Before social distancing and droplets stoked a surge in outdoor exploration, and before a summer of Black Lives Matter protests prompted renewed anti-racist action, L.A.’s Hike Clerb was working at the intersection of social justice and environmental activism. Its mission since 2017 has been to make the outdoors world more equitable and inclusive. That means helping Black, Indigenous, and other women of color access the healing power of nature through regular hikes, giving away National Parks passes, and partnering with clothing brands to provide free gear. The organization conveys and creates opportunities for escape while also educating its community about racism in the outdoors. A recent beach clean-up took place at Bruce’s Beach, a stretch of the Southern California coastline that was once owned by Willa and Charles Bruce, a Black couple who operated a resort where Black residents and visitors could enjoy the waves. They faced violence and harassment from white neighbors and the Ku Klux Klan until the city seized the property in 1924. The Hike Clerb community gathered with buckets to beautify the area on Earth Day, and afterwards shared the history of the land along with a petition to help the Bruce family regain ownership.