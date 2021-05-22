newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Woods’ Outdoor Gear Is Built for Canada but Soft Enough for the U.S.

themanual.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSitting in the woods during a slow Southern spring, I have to acknowledge how well Woods outdoor gear holds up. Granted, it’s laughably overbuilt for such a soft-serve situation, the skies clear and the forecast is calling for a cloudless night. Founded almost 150 years ago in the Canadian hinterlands and worn on the backs of some hard men in harder climates, 60-degree Nashville evenings are a family reunion volleyball game in comparison. But this isn’t supposed to be a dirtbag review on how well its outdoors gear wears after 2,000 miles on the Appalachian Trail. These thoughts are designed around how well it holds up in everyday life. On how well it might perform over your car-camping weekend. On what to expect setting it up around a socially distance backyard fire pit. In short, if you’re planning for a major expedition, you’ve reached the wrong evaluation (and definitely the wrong writer, who prefers indoor plumbing more often than not). But if you’re looking for how a few pieces might fit into your upcoming summer, which might include a few jaunts to the nearest state or national park — well, have I got a company’s offerings for you.

www.themanual.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U S#The U#Camping Gear#Backpacking Gear#Fun Home#Appalachian Trail#Soft Enough#Subaru#The A Frame#Woods Outdoor Gear#Reliable Gear#Outdoors#Indoor Plumbing#Modern Tents#Mountains#Arctic Sleeping Bags#Spring#Fire Gazing Furniture#Sub Zero Parkas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Hiking
Related
LifestyleGear Patrol

Like Vintage Outdoor Gear? This University Archive Is for You

A version of this story first appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today for more stories like this one, plus receive a $15 gift card to the Gear Patrol Store. Utah State University's Special Collections division wants your junk mail. No, really — a bevy of shelves in the Merrill-Cazier Library's lower level are now home to 2,700 catalogs from L.L. Bean, REI, Coleman and over 400 more outdoor gear companies.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Fishing Gear: Stanley Adventure Cold For Days Outdoor Cooler 30 QT

Stanley Adventure Cold For Days Outdoor Cooler 30 QT. Description and Application: The Adventure Cold For Days Outdoor Cooler will keep your food and drinks cold for 4 days, even under intense summer conditions. The durable, leak-free design and extra height was designed to accommodate 2-liter, longnecks, fifths and magnums so everything fits comfortably, and stays protected. Plus, it’s tough enough o work as a step stool, seat and tabletop. The 30-quart is available in a sharp green and white.
Carstripsavvy.com

Best Outdoor Gear Rentals

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown. Best Overall: Arrive Outdoors. Best Runner-Up: LowerGear. Best for Backpacking Gear: CampCrate. Best for Tent Rentals:...
Public Healthtripsavvy.com

Outdoor Activities Soared During the Pandemic—Including Some You Might Not Expect

We’re dedicating our May features to the outdoors and adventure. In 2020, we saw more people get outside, eager for a breath of fresh air after challenging spring, taking up new activities and blazing new trails. Now, in 2021, read our features to learn more about 15 outdoor skills you should master, the best state parks across the country, a new trend of hotels opening near formerly remote national parks, and one person’s quest to make outdoor experiences accessible for all.
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Hike Clerb Founder Evelynn Escobar-Thomas on the Outdoor Gear She Loves Most

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Before social distancing and droplets stoked a surge in outdoor exploration, and before a summer of Black Lives Matter protests prompted renewed anti-racist action, L.A.’s Hike Clerb was working at the intersection of social justice and environmental activism. Its mission since 2017 has been to make the outdoors world more equitable and inclusive. That means helping Black, Indigenous, and other women of color access the healing power of nature through regular hikes, giving away National Parks passes, and partnering with clothing brands to provide free gear. The organization conveys and creates opportunities for escape while also educating its community about racism in the outdoors. A recent beach clean-up took place at Bruce’s Beach, a stretch of the Southern California coastline that was once owned by Willa and Charles Bruce, a Black couple who operated a resort where Black residents and visitors could enjoy the waves. They faced violence and harassment from white neighbors and the Ku Klux Klan until the city seized the property in 1924. The Hike Clerb community gathered with buckets to beautify the area on Earth Day, and afterwards shared the history of the land along with a petition to help the Bruce family regain ownership.
BikingPosted by
SPY

Get Expert-Picked Gear Delivered Monthly With These Outdoor Subscription Boxes

It certainly seems like there’s a subscription box for everything these days — from wine clubs to snack boxes to crates exclusively made for dudes. These boxes offer the convenience of being shipped right to your door with the reassurance that an expert has hand-picked the products for you. Sometimes, it helps to have a little guidance, especially with new activities you’re less familiar with. Activities in the great outdoors, for example.
LifestylePosted by
Crosscut

Tribes can hunt on ancestral lands north of U.S. border, Canada says

The United States and Canada closed their shared border to “nonessential travel” on March 21, 2020, to curb the spread of COVID-19. Spring turned to summer and then fall, and the closure was extended; it was the first time in a long time that Rick Desautel, a member of the Arrow Lakes Band and a descendant of Sinixt First Nation, did not drive north across the border from his home on the Colville Reservation in Washington to hunt in his tribe’s ancestral lands.
Lifestylemontecristomagazine.com

The Inside Track on Canada’s Oldest Roller Coaster at the PNE

Though the PNE Fair has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to COVID and Playland’s opening weekend pushed back, Vancouver’s beloved amusement park is still hoping to open this spring with reduced capacity and safety protocols in place. In this story from our archives, we look back at the construction of its prized attraction, the Wooden Coaster, the oldest roller coaster of its kind in Canada.
RetailGreenBiz

Outdoor gear company Arc'teryx flies toward a circular economy

In the front yard of the Coast Mountains in North Vancouver, Canada, Arc’teryx, an outdoor clothing and climbing gear company, is building a circular economy. Now, it’s ready to share more of that story with its customers, who spend time climbing, hiking and skiing in those mountains and peaks in other parts of the world. Today, the company launched its ReBird platform, a centralized hub on the company site that gives customers an inside look at its circular initiatives — from upcycling and resale to care and repair. ReBird also shares educational resources about what a circular economy is and how customers can help Arc'teryx continue to scale its circular operations.
Shoppingfujirumors.com

Save Up to $2,975 on X and GFX Gear in Canada

This is strange, as usually USA and Canada launch the deals at the same time on the same items. However, this time the deal is running only in Canada, and it resembles almos 1:1 the ones currently running all over Europe. Actually part of these deals were shortly available in...
Lifestylemensjournal.com

Enjoy Your Trips Outdoors With Some Great LifeToGo Gear

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. With the summer right around the corner,...
Bozeman, MTchainstoreage.com

Outdoor gear brand packs detail into product images with AR

Mystery Ranch is enhancing its direct-to-consumer e-commerce efforts with 3-D augmented reality (AR) technology from Vertebrae. The Bozeman, Montana-based manufacturer and retailer of specialty backpacks and outdoor accessories wanted to add images of its packs on actual people to its e-commerce site. Mystery Ranch designs packs specifically for uses such as military, wildland firefighters, backcountry hunting, and alpinism, and sought to display intricate details such as thread and stitching on static product images.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

K-Pop Outdoor Gear Collaborations

BTS, the Grammy-nominated K-Pop group, collaborated with Helinox to launch an all-new outdoor gear collection on April 8. Ideal for family camping trips, this collection features essential outdoor gear. Campers can enjoy the Helinox Chair One, the Cot One Convertible, and the Table One Hard Top. Also included in the collection is a Sacoche, a Gymsack, and a quirky Hello My Name Is patch.