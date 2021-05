Oh, what could have been. It may seem brash to utter such words after a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in the first leg of Chelsea’s first Champions League semifinal in seven years, and yet, what could have been. The Blues were so surprisingly supreme, so overwhelmingly succinct at the (temporarily downsized) home of Europe’s all-white Galacticos, that you’d be forgiven for mistaking them for Europe’s other apparent Lilywhite superpower from north London. This was particularly true in the opening half an hour. All over the pitch, but most devastatingly in the midfield, the Blues were outrunning, outmuscling and promptly outnumbering white shirts.