Eleven '20 and '21 grads share about their Calvin University education behind bars and their future aspirations. In 2015, Calvin University, Calvin Theological Seminary, and the Michigan Department of Corrections set out on a venture called the Calvin Prison Initiative. It was a first-of-its-kind program in the state of Michigan—one that provides inmates with a chance to earn a bachelor’s-degree from Calvin University behind bars. The goal of the program, which is funded entirely by private donations and grants, is to improve prison culture and curb recidivism rates by equipping prisoners with an education.