WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Kellan Buddy on Lions’ Draft & MSU Transfers, Laz Jackson’s Pistons Postmortem
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re back with a special two-guest edition of the Sports Blitz Podcast!. First up, Kellan Buddy joins John Gustin to look back at the Detroit Lion’s draft. Is building inside out with Penei Sewell the right move, should they have passed on Ohio State QB Justin Fields in the first round and what does the departure of RB Kerryon Johnson mean for the franchise?www.wilx.com