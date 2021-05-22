WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Kellan Buddy on Lions’ Draft & MSU Transfers, Laz Jackson’s Pistons Postmortem

Head coach Dwane Casey will receive a contract extension from the Pistons that will run through the 2023/24 season, sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Casey still has two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed when he came to Detroit in 2018, so the move amounts to a one-year extension. He has an 81-137 record in his three seasons with the Pistons, but the last two have been part of a major rebuilding effort.