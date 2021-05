In a new breakdown of the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer from director Andy Serkis, explained to fans what they can expect from the relationship between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the Venom symbiote bonded with him in the upcoming movie. Describing it as the "Odd Couple stage" of their relationship, fans likely got a little hint of it from the chaotic, energetic interplay between man and alien beast. In the first movie, the pair struggled to get along, and Eddie spent much of the movie wanting to get rid of Venom. Now, though, it seems like they've come to a kind of agreement.