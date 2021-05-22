Boys Varsity Golf beats Woodside 188 – 191To Finish The Regular Season

The Cougars visited Woodside on a warm Thursday afternoon for their final game of the series. HMB was looking for payback after Tuesday’s home loss. Josh Dybalski started on the mound and pitched well, but Woodside scored 2 early on some dinkers. HMB answered back with a run of their own as Jared Mettam drew a lead off walk and Coleman Colucci drove him in for an RBI single. Woodside answered right back to take a 4-1 lead after 3. The Cougars were in the fighting mood today as David “Big Fella” Nieves hit a single, and Tristan Hofmann smoked a single to center. Nieves would score on an error and Hofmann scored on a steal of home. Dybalski shutdown the Woodside bats with a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the 4th. In the 5th The Cougars would break through to take their first lead of the game. Aidan Vazquez hit a lead off single, followed up by a Colucci double to put 2 runners in scoring position. William “Wii” Moffitt drove in Vazquez with an RBI single to right. Tanner Bye grounded out but brought Colucci home, and Todd “Hot Toddy” Damrosch grounded out to knock in Moffitt making it 6-4 HMB. Woodside immediately rallied back in the bottom half of the inning to take a 7-6 lead. In the top of the 6th Hofmann blasted a lead off double, and Liam Harrington advanced him with a sac bunt. Ryan Harrington drove in Hofmann with an RBI single. Moffitt would clear the bases with a hit to right, and a misplay by the right fielder to make it 10-7 Cougars. Dybalski again pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the 6th to keep the Woodside hitters off balance. Woodside pitching ran out of gas in the 7th as they walked the first 2 batters. Liam Harrington hustled for a double and knocked in Nieves. The big hit again came from Moffitt as he delivered a 2 out bases loaded double giving him 6 RBI on the day. HMB turned a great 6-4-3 double play in the 7th, but Woodside kept battling. Right fielder Damrosch crashed through the outfield fence on a controversial Home Run as it was tough to tell what happened with the fence shattering. For all we know Damrosch was looking for his catchers gear behind the fence. None of this rattled Dybalski as he struck out the next batter to finish off the complete game and earn the win. Dybalski recorded six strikeouts and pitched through a lot of tough situations. HMB improves to (5-7 overall and 4-4 in league). The Cougars will host The King’s Academy on Saturday at noon.