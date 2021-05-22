newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

Meet Turtle! Our Pet of the Week

By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. Meet Turtle, a one-year-old domestic shorthair cat who prefers if you have a quiet home. He...

wnynewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Jamestown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Jamestown, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Furry#Pet#Domestic Animals#Home Video#Wny News Now#Chqhumane Org#Meet Turtle#App Users#Time#Likes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Missing the fair

To the disappointment of many across the county, the Chautauqua County Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row. For some, the official announcement was surprising due to the amount of other local fairs, including the New York State Fair, which at this moment are still set to occur this summer. There is also a fair amount of frustration, especially from the 4-H families across the county at the lack of state guidance for the Chautauqua County Fair, which has been cited as one of the reasons for this year’s cancellation.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Jamestown, NYoldhousesunder50k.com

c.1928 Handyman Special – Beautiful Traditional Brick House For Sale in Jamestown, NY Under $50K

C.1928 Handyman Special – Beautiful Traditional Brick House For Sale in Jamestown, NY Under $50K. This beautiful brick house sits on a picturesque brick street with lovely older homes in walking distance to the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum. Unique gardens, beamed ceilings, impressive fireplace with flanking glass-front bookcases, dining room built-ins, French doors and hardwood floors are just some of the elements that make this such a great house. Call the listing agent for why it is selling so cheap.
Restaurantsspectrumlocalnews.com

WNY restaurant owners hopeful after midnight curfew lifted for outdoor dining

As of Monday, New York State has officially lifted the midnight curfew for outdoor dining. It's welcome news for hard-hit restaurant and bar owners across the state. The outdoor patio at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill location on Transit Rd. is under construction right now, but it should be finished in a couple of weeks. And once it's done, and now that the outdoor dining curfew has ended, the owner expects big business from people who want to stay out later to grab dinner and drinks.
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

One of Our Own: An Interview with Dick Barton

Dick Barton simply said with typical humility, “I’m looking forward to it,” when asked about “TEAM: The Dick Barton Story,” the pulse-quickening video documentary about his remarkable auto racing career. It is slated to premiere on Sunday, May 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. at the National Comedy Center in downtown Jamestown, NY.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Allotted 15 Spots for NYS Sheriff's Summer Camp

The New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp will be taking place this summer in the Finger Lakes region. The camp, located on Keuka Lake, is for boys and girls ages 9-12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Transportation to and from the camp will be provided along with meals. Each county sheriff in the state has been given a predetermined number of camper slots. Sheriff's offices use a variety of methods to identify deserving children to attend, with the primary criteria being economically challenged children and children who can benefit with the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs. Chautauqua County is scheduled for the week of July 11-17 and has been allotted 15 spots -- eight boys and seven girls. While summer camps are allowed to operate in New York State, it is not known at this time what COVID-19 precautions will be in place. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 1st. If you have questions or would like to submit an application, contact Sheriff Jim Quattrone's office at 753-4235 before May 27th.
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

JHS To Hold Senior Prom Event

Jamestown High School will hold a senior prom on Saturday, June 5, from 8 to 11 p.m. at Jefferson’s Athletic Complex. This will be a Jamestown High School senior-only event. Tickets can be purchased for $10 each from Ms. Drake (102), Mrs. Conti (203), or Mr. Maggio (308) before or after school. Tickets are on sale through Friday and will be presale only. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry to Reopen Friendly Kitchen on June 1st

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry in Dunkirk has made plans to open its Friendly Kitchen, starting June 1st. CCRM's Bridget Majka spoke about the reopening plans on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Thursday. Majka says the Friendly Kitchen will be open at 50% capacity. She says hours for breakfast will be 8:30-9:15 AM, followed by lunch and dinner meals being handed out from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM...
Chautauqua County, NYwrfalp.com

LMNOP Gallery Celebrates Artisans’ ‘Vernal Opening’

According to a media release from LMNOP, all items curated in the gallery are hand-crafted locally in the woodshop studio and are fabricated from Chautauqua County wood species, often from re-purposed materials. The gallery features eclectic and classically designed furniture, fashionable tables, and distinctive chairs. LMNOP Gallery is also known...
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

City Native Turns Baking Passion Into Career

Jaycee Moore still remembers the days her mom hosted baking parties. Her mom’s friends would gather to discuss recipes and cooking utensils — part of Pampered Chef, like Tupperware parties, but for those interested in all things cooking. “My mom has always been really big into baking and cooking,” said...
Lakewood, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Lakewood’s Southern Tier Brewing expanding amid craft beer boom

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — ​Craft beer continues to boom. It’s an industry that has more than 9,000 brew operations across the country, not to mention the millions of dollars the brews are adding to the economy. One longtime brewery in Chautauqua County has a new expansion project on tap. "It's just...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Mother holds event for suicide awareness

FORESTVILLE — When Joanne Hodkin lost her son, Seth Wolnik, to suicide in November, it brought her to the darkest point of her life. Now, six months later, she is trying to turn her personal tragedy into awareness, in the hopes of preventing any other parent from going through what she went through.
Jamestown, NYerienewsnow.com

Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony Held in Jamestown, N.Y.

A ceremony in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day took place in Jamestown, New York on Friday. A crowd of first responders and community members gathered for the remembrance ceremony at Jamestown City Hall. The day, which falls annually on May 15, pays tribute to the local, state and federal...
Jamestown, NYwrfalp.com

Jamestown Pride Fest to take place Saturday, June 12th in Downtown Jamestown

Pride Coordinator Sheridan Smith said with last year’s Pride canceled due to the Pandemic they weren’t sure what was even going to be possible for this year until a few months ago, “So, one month out this has been just a very big undertaking to get done as quickly as we have. And now that we finally have the permits, I can tell you that Pride is happening at the Jamestown Public Market and another location just off the Public Market.”
Westfield, NYPost-Journal

Briefly

The Marvin House will host Dan Stone, Jamestown arborist and parks manager, as its speaker for the May 20 membership luncheon/program. The luncheon, followed by the honored speaker, begins at noon. Stone’s presentation will include the legacy of the West Third Street oak trees and the future for the city’s west side entrance. Contact the Marvin House for reservations at 488-6206 or marrvinhouse@netsync.net. Cost is $17 for members of the Marvin House and $20 for non-members. The Marvin House follows all COVID-19 protocols. The Marvin House, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a meeting place for those engaged in literary, musical, educational, patriotic, scientific, or historical work.
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

Jamestown Pride Fest Set For June 12

The Jamestown Pride Steering and Planning Committees announced that Pride festivities will happen in downtown Jamestown on Saturday, June 12. The LGBTQIA+ community has historically celebrated Pride in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots that took place in June 1969. The day will start at 9:30 a.m. with a Pride...