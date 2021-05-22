Cowboy 2021 position groups: Evaluating the tight ends
Last season the Dallas Cowboys lost their best pass-catching tight end in Blake Jarwin to a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1. Lucky for the Cowboys they had the lesser-known tight end, Dalton Schultz, to pick up the slack in Jarwin’s absence. This season Jarwin is returning and is looking to show that he’s worth the new contract he received in 2020. The Cowboys also brought in another blocking tight end, Jeremy Sprinkle, who is coming in filling the role left by Blake Bell who returned to the Kansas City Chiefs. They also have undrafted free agent Sean McKeon (Michigan) from 2020, and Artayvious Lynn (TCU), Nick Eubanks (Michigan), and Nick Ralston (Louisiana) from this year.www.bloggingtheboys.com