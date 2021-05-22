Cowboy 2021 position groups: Evaluating the tight ends

In what felt like a blink of an eye, the 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone and the Dallas Cowboys have a whole new set of players to begin working into the roster and finding roles for. Around the NFL and draft world, there will be countless pieces written grading the draft for each team and giving out winners and losers. While it can be beneficial to provide a reaction and analyze how the Dallas Cowboys did from a value standpoint, it will take years before we truly know the value of a draft class.