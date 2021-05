The Cincinnati Bengals struggled offensively in 2020 and the team hopes a new season will mean better fortunes. Joe Burrow is entering his second season and should be fully healthy when he steps on the field in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings at home. Burrow will also have his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase to throw passes to this season. Cincinnati selected Chase with the No. 5 pick of the 2021 draft.